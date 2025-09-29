Paris Hilton passes ‘loving’ comments for Dakota, Elle Fanning

Paris Hilton on working with Elle and Dakota Fanning

Paris Hilton is teaming up with Dakota and Elle Fanning to bring her life story to television.

The 44-year-old star has joined forces with the sisters, who secured the rights to adapt her 2023 memoir Paris: The Memoir into a series through A24.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Hilton shared her excitement, saying, "I love Elle and Dakota, they're so talented, kind, beautiful and lovely, so it's been a dream to be working with them and creating this series together."

She added that the show feels surreal to her, calling it iconic to have an entire TV series based on her life.

Her bestselling memoir, released in March 2023, captured both the highs and lows of her journey in the spotlight. From her love of fashion and unforgettable parties to deeply personal struggles like her leaked tape and IVF process, the book gave readers an unfiltered look at her experiences.

Just months after its release, reports confirmed that a television adaptation was in motion.

Hilton expressed her admiration for the production team as well, saying that working with A24 has been “a dream” and praising them as “the best in the business.”

She described the entire process as exciting and rewarding.

Dakota and Elle Fanning also recently opened up about their involvement, recalling how they sat down with Hilton at her home to talk through the project.

The collaboration carries personal history too, Hilton first met Dakota back in 2003 when she filmed a cameo for The Cat in the Hat.

Reflecting on the sisters’ growth, Hilton told Vanity Fair that seeing Dakota and Elle evolve into “talented, grounded, and inspiring women has been a full-circle moment.”

She added, “They grew up watching my career unfold, so they understand both the cultural impact and the personal journey behind it. They see beyond the catchphrases and sparkle.”

While Hilton has yet to confirm who will play her or her sister Nicky in the show, she hinted that casting details are still under wraps.

For now, she’s simply enjoying the chance to see her story unfold with collaborators she deeply admires.