One Direction fans mourn with Harry Styles after huge loss

One Direction fans are sharing their grief over a huge loss with Harry Styles.

Shortly after the news of choreographer Paul Roberts’ death was confirmed on Sunday, September 28, 1D fans quickly flooded the As It Was singer’s comments section with supporting messages during the emotionally difficult time.

The talented dancer breathed his last on Saturday, September 27, at the age of 52 following a battle with cancer.

Paul had worked with the X Factor launched boyband on several occasions. He later joined the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker on his Treat People With Kindness music video.

The last post on Harry’s Instagram grid was a tribute to his late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, which he shared a year ago following his passing on October 16, 2024.

One fan wrote, "Harry, I am so sorry for your loss with now Paul Roberts! He was such a good guy and did such a good job choreographing your TPWK music video and working with you in 1D! Hope you’re doing alright and stay strong!"

Another dropped an emotional comment, "Nearly a year since this post [broken heart emoji] Liam is dancing in the sky with Paul Roberts [dove and white heart emoji]."

A third supporter wrote, "Oh, Harry. I'm at a loss for words.. Be strong."

The news of Paul’s passing was shared across social media by his long-term partner Phil Griffin, via an Instagram post.

"Yesterday evening. after a courageous battle with cancer, Paul passed away gently at home, surrounded by his family," he wrote on Sunday.

Notably, Harry, 31, hasn’t broken his silence regarding the death of his late choreographer yet.