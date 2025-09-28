Jennifer Lopez says 'tough' Ben Affleck divorce was a blessing in disguise

The singer, 56, and the actor, 53, divorced in 2024 after two years of marriage

Jennifer Lopez is finding the silver lining in her divorce from Ben Affleck.

In a new interview on the September 28 episode of CBS News Sunday Morning, the singer-actress called her split from the Oscar-winner “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

“Because it changed me,” she explained. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.”

The pair finalised their divorce in January this year, the same month JLo’s latest project, Kiss of the Spider Woman, premiered at Sundance with Affleck serving as executive producer.

The On the Floor hitmaker admitted the contrast between her personal and professional life during that time was jarring.

“It was a really tough time. Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, ‘How do I work inside of this?’” she recalled.

Lopez, 56, and Affleck, 53, first dated in 2002 before parting ways in 2004.

They rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in 2022, but Lopez filed for divorce two years later, citing irreconcilable differences.