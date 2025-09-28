Kate Garraway says dating again feels 'preposterous' after Derek Draper's death

Kate Garraway seems unsure about finding love again, following the death of her husband, Derek Draper.

For context, Derek passed away in January last year at the age of just 56, after battling the devastating effects of long Covid, which he had contracted in March 2020.

Now, almost two years after Derek's passing, the TV presenter has opened up about the idea of getting back into the dating scene.

Kate, 58, told The Sun: 'I don't feel as if I can. It's weird one, because I wouldn't like to think I'd spend the rest of my life without love, but also it feels preposterous at the moment to think of being with anyone else.

'What Derek and I loved was our home life and just pottering around, and we had 21 years of that, so mentally I am still in that zone. '

However, I do realise that, when the time is right, I am not to meet someone in my living room, so I am going to to have to think about the future at some point.'

This comes as the Good Morning Britain presenter continues to face a daunting financial burden.

She was reportedly left with £800,000 in debt after caring for her late husband.

Kate has since been forced to sell her second home in order to pay off the debts.