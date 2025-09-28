Madonna sheds light on personal views about 'success'

Madonna shares the key to success after a decades-long career

Madonna believes that she has found her journey to success heavily inspired by her spiritual life, which she is very dedicated to.

The 67-year-old pop icon shared her insights on spirituality as she shared her personal views about purpose in life during a new interview.

The Queen of Pop made her first appearance on a podcast as she joined Jay Shetty on On Purpose with Jay Shetty, for his episode to be released on Monday, September 29.

In conversation with the host, the Material Girl hitmaker said, "You need to be spiritual to be successful. Success is having a spiritual life, period. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have one."

The Grammy winner, who values her responsibilities as a humanitarian, continued, “What have I done for others? That's really the only way you can be successful in life. It's like the greatest amount of light is where there's darkness and you can reveal the most amount of light.”

Speaking about her purpose in life, she added, "My soul's purpose is to reveal light in the world through whatever I do. I want it all, but I want it for the sake of sharing, not to keep it for myself.”