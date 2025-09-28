What is Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's net worth after wedding?

The newlywed power couple boasts an impressive financial resume, both individually and combined

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just tied the knot, and with that comes tying together their finances. But exactly how much is the power couple worth now?

Gomez, 33, hit billionaire status earlier this year, thanks largely to the runaway success of her Rare Beauty empire. While she’s been working since her days as a Disney child star, it was her makeup brand that skyrocketed her into the billionaire club alongside best friend Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, Blanco’s net worth is a fraction of his new wife’s, but he’s a heavyweight in his own right. With credits on some of the biggest hits of the past 15 years and two record labels under his belt, the hitmaker has amassed an impressive $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The newlyweds also share a strong real estate portfolio. After their engagement, they quietly purchased a $35 million Spanish-style estate in Beverly Hills in late 2024.

Together, Gomez and Blanco’s combined net worth sits at a staggering $1.085 billion, making them one of Hollywood’s wealthiest power couples.

Notably, however, the couple did sign a prenuptial agreement. Back in January, Life & Style Magazine reported that Blanco is totally supportive of Gomez wanting to “protect herself.”

“She adores Benny, and she’s got zero doubt in her mind that they’ll last. She wouldn’t have said yes to his proposal otherwise,” a source told the publication. “But at the end of the day, Selena has to protect herself.”

The insider emphasised that Blanco “totally gets it” and doesn’t want to “challenge” Gomez’s decision.

They added, “Besides, Benny’s pretty successful, too, so it’s not like he’s going to be dependent on Selena to support him. That’s actually one of the things she loves about him.”