What changes between Prince William, Princess Kate as cameras stop

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been making more joint appearances in the past few weeks much to the delight of the royal fans.

During royal engagements, while the couple carry themselves in a cordial and professional way, the public does get to see glimpses of their private relationship. However, as the couple is set to mark 15 of years of their marriage, a royal expert has shared a rare insight into the dynamics of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Last year had been particularly stressful for the couple after Princess Kate had announced her cancer diagnosis to the public. William had stepped back from his royal duties to support his family.

However, even during this tough time, the couple managed to persevere the odds, according to royal commentator, Katie Nicholl.

“They’ve been through so much and, of course, each year Kate clocks up will be another year of being cancer-free, which really will be worth marking,” she told The Mirror.

Even though one will not see the couple make any displays of affection on duty, Katie shares that once the cameras are turned off, William and Kate often have heart-warming interactions.

“I’ve been with them on many occasions, and when the cameras drop, you’ll often see them walk away and Kate will put an arm around his waist, or he’ll place his hand in the small of her back,” Katie told the outlet.

Katie pointed out that their relationship is not always rosy as there are “hiccups” like for them like any married couple, but given that they have been together for so long, they have grown confident.

“There’s a lovely closeness between them, and whereas at the start of their marriage they seemed shy about being affectionate in public, they’re so much more confident now.”

Katie surmised that while the couple remains “low-key” they must have “something special” planned for their milestone anniversary next year.