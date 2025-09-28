Prince Harry delivers angry message to Palace aides: ‘Stay out of it’

Prince Harry is absolutely infuriated about the latest reports that have been coming out about his meeting with King Charles earlier this month.

The Duke of Sussex was warmly welcomed by his father on Wednesday, September 10, for a private tea at Clarence House, a reunion that happened for the first time in nearly two year.

While the meeting was confirmed by Buckingham Palace and the Sussex spokesperson, no further details were provided, but royals sources insisted that this is not a welcome of Harry back into the royal fold.

King Charles’s younger son is reportedly left seething as he believes a campaign is secretly being run by Palace officials as they give hostile briefings to newspapers in a bid to sabotage his reconciliation efforts.

Following the reports, a source close to the Duke of Sussex gave a statement to Mail on Sunday about the alleged palace scheme.

“The relationship between the Duke and His Majesty The King is a matter for the two of them and the two of them only,” the source stated. “The men in grey suits should stay out of it.”

Following the reunion between the Duke and his father, which lasted a little under an hour, a story by MoS revealed that there is plan underway to bring Harry back in the fold, as he could take on some of the public events in the UK, though not as a working royal.

Just hours after the story, briefings were made about the fact that Harry will never be allowed to return a “half-in, half-out” working royal.

This also comes after The Sun published a report about private details of the meeting and the “tone” in which it was conducted. The spokesperson of the Duke slammed as “categorically false”.