King Charles gives strict orders to Andrew, Fergie for family events

King Charles has decided to keep his shamed brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson at an arm’s length as he contemplates a tough decision.

The Duke and Duchess of York last appeared next to the royal family earlier this month for the funeral service of the Duchess of Kent. Andrew was slammed for acting inappropriately and laughing loudly during the sombre event.

The awkwardness and discomfort of the royals, especially Prince William, was visible in the coverage of the family event. Adding that with the recent discovery of Fergie’s grovelling emails to Jeffery Epstein, the King is once again forced to take a strict action.

Last year, Charles had sought the assistance of Fergie after Andrew’s spy scandal caused national security issue. The King urged her that Andrew should do the “decent” thing and uninvite him from the annual Christmas at Sandringham.

Once again, the Yorks are to be cut out from the family occasion. A source close to King Charles revealed to the Times that Andrew and Fergie have been orders to stay “invisible” at future gatherings.

They said that if Andrew and Fergie were both “to be as honourable [as last year], it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed”.

The insider emphasised to the outlet that one “can’t sack someone from being your brother” but the Yorks’ behaviour had not been the such that the King could avoid making “any more difficult decisions”.

“The King is not of the mind to banish someone worshipping at church or attending family occasions like a funeral. But he would hope they would find a more discreet way of attending these events,” they added.

It is not confirmed whether Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie would make an appearance during the family event.