Two Somali migrant women among dead after Channel crossing boat falters

Crew members of NGO rescue ship 'Ocean Viking' give lifejackets to migrants on an overcrowded boat in the Mediterranean Sea, October 25, 2022. —Reuters

Two Somali women drowned early Saturday while trying to cross the Channel to Britain, French officials said. The body of another migrant was found separately in a canal.

Authorities said about 100 people set off in a makeshift boat from beaches near Neufchâtel-Hardelot around 3:15 am (0115 GMT).

Roughly an hour later, the boat’s engine failed, forcing it back to shore. Around 60 migrants were rescued, the local prefecture reported.

Civil protection workers took in 60 people for care, while others who had been on the boat ran away when rescuers turned up, said Isabelle Fradin-Thirode, an official in nearby Montreuil-sur-Mer.

A couple and their child suffering from moderate hypothermia were rushed to a hospital in Boulogne, she said.

The body -- that of a man in his late 20s or early 30s -- was recovered from a canal in the town of Gravelines, next to Dunkirk, said the prefecture and AFP journalists at the scene.

These latest incidents bring the number of Channel crossing deaths to at least 26 this year, according to an AFP tally based on official data.

Since January, a record 32,000 migrants have arrived in Britain by crossing the Channel in small boats.

Franco-British deal

Under a recent Franco-British scheme, the UK can return them after arrival if they are deemed ineligible for asylum, including those who have passed through a "safe country" to reach UK shores.

In return, London will accept an equal number of migrants from France who are likely to have their asylum claims granted.

This agreement does not appear to have discouraged migrants from making the perilous crossing.

On Friday, an AFP team in the Gravelines area saw hundreds of migrants preparing to cross the Channel from different points on the beach whenever the weather turned favourable.

AFP reporters interviewed several migrants at a makeshift camp at Loon-Plage near Dunkirk earlier this week.

Some told reporters that they had already suffered acute hardship and dangers to come so near their ultimate goal.

Taking a small boat across the channel, "you aren't sure you'll survive," he said.

"But that's OK, we still have to try our luck."