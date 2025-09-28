June Squibb proves 'it's never too late' for a leading role

June Squibb on Broadway comeback:' Not so many bumps and grinds now'

June Squibb has opened up about returning to Broadway, 66 years after making her debut in Gypsy.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 95-year-old actress shared that her upcoming role in Marjorie Prime will be quite different from her run as stripper Electra in Gypsy in 1959.

'Well, I moved a lot differently then. I was doing a lot of bumps and grinds every night, so it 'll be very different,' Squibb jokes.

'Not so many bumps and grinds now,' she added with a laugh.

For context, Squibb made her Broadway debut in Gypsy at the age of 30, followed by other theater performances and a prolific career in film and TV series.

However, she is set to return to the Broadway stage in titular role of Marjorie Prime, a Pulitzer prize finalist play by Jordan Harrison.

The science fiction-drama-which also stars Cynthia Nixon, Danny Burstein and Christopher Lowell-will begin previews on Nov, 20 with an official opening night set for December 8 at the Hayes Theater in New York City.

Back in 2024, Squibb spoke to PEOPLE about landing her first leading role in a film at the age of 94 in the action-comedy Thelma.

'I always think I could do whatever stunt is necessary in a film,' Squibb said at the time of her action scenes, which include rolling over a bench in a glass shop and ramming her motorised scooter into that of Richard Roundtree's.

'I was so proud of myself doing this. The scooter was great fun-it was a joy to be on that,' she added.