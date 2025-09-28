June Squibb proves 'it's never too late' for a leading role

June Squibb has opened up about returning to Broadway, 66 years after making her debut in Gypsy.
Speaking to PEOPLE, the 95-year-old actress shared that her upcoming role in Marjorie Prime will be quite different from her run as stripper Electra in Gypsy in 1959.
'Well, I moved a lot differently then. I was doing a lot of bumps and grinds every night, so it 'll be very different,' Squibb jokes.
'Not so many bumps and grinds now,' she added with a laugh.
For context, Squibb made her Broadway debut in Gypsy at the age of 30, followed by other theater performances and a prolific career in film and TV series.
However, she is set to return to the Broadway stage in titular role of Marjorie Prime, a Pulitzer prize finalist play by Jordan Harrison.
The science fiction-drama-which also stars Cynthia Nixon, Danny Burstein and Christopher Lowell-will begin previews on Nov, 20 with an official opening night set for December 8 at the Hayes Theater in New York City.
Back in 2024, Squibb spoke to PEOPLE about landing her first leading role in a film at the age of 94 in the action-comedy Thelma.
'I always think I could do whatever stunt is necessary in a film,' Squibb said at the time of her action scenes, which include rolling over a bench in a glass shop and ramming her motorised scooter into that of Richard Roundtree's.
'I was so proud of myself doing this. The scooter was great fun-it was a joy to be on that,' she added.
Fairy lights and flowers turned Santa Barbara into a dreamy stage for Selena and Benny’s big weekend
The show is reportedly scheduled to air in next June
Over 170 guests were expected to attend Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's private ceremony
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding festivities started with a heartwarming feast
Katie Price and Kerry Katona ditch glam for trackies on sold-out-tour
Kylie’s sheer seduction hits the boardroom