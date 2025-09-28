Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney’s latest meeting disclosed

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift have been longtime friends for more than a decade

Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney have shared an admiration for each other for more than a decade after meeting in 2010 for the first time.

The 35-year-old pop superstar was reported to have attended a McCartney, 83, concert during her brief visit to Santa Barbara, California, for bff Selena Gomez’s wedding.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker, who has so far avoided cameras at the visit, was speculated to be “at the Paul McCartney show at the Santa Barbara bowl tonight,” according to the celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi.

Despite the rumours, an insider has now confirmed to Page Six that the Eras Tour performer “was not present at the show "and Deuxmoi’s post that she was is not true."

Thus, it remains that the Beatles' member and Swift last met during the Super Bowl this year in February, where they were pictured together in the stands.

The 14-time-Grammy winner was instead attending the rehearsal dinner for the Only Murders in the Building star’s wedding, which was arranged at a Hope Ranch mansion in Goleta Valley, California, among all the other A-list guests.

The only picture obtained by the paparazzi from Swift’s trip to California was one where she was covered by umbrellas.

Swift managed to avoid the cameras at the dinner as well, while other guests – including Paul Rudd, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, were photographed at the event.