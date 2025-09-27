Mark Wright, Michelle Keegan busy on set for separate TV projects

Mark Wright shares a 5-month old named Palma with his wife Michelle Keegan

Mark Wright kept it casual as he joined Olly Murs and Freddie Flintoff at a studio in Manchester on Friday to film a celebrity special of the darts-based game show Bullseye for Soccer Aid.

The TV personality, who shares a 5-month old named Palma with his wife Michelle Keegan, was spotted arriving at the studio to tape the episode.

Mark looked dapper in a grey sweatshirt and matching jogging bottoms. He appeared comfortable in his casual outfit, finishing the look with chunky white trainers, featuring orange and pink detailing.

For context, the upcoming special is part of Bullseye's much-anticipated return, with ITV confirming a full series earlier this year, consisting of four episodes and a Christmas special.

The show is reportedly scheduled to air in next June, will follow the original format.

According to TV Zone, the 2024 special drew over 8.6 million viewers, with more than 30,000 fans applying to take part.

For the 2024 Christmas special, Freddie stepped into the presenter's chair, with teen darts sensation Luke Littler,17, appeared as one of the star-studded guests.

Meanwhile, Mike's wife Michelle Keegan shared behind-the-scenes snaps shared from the final ever series of Brassic, ahead of its upcoming premiere.

The mother of one has portrayed the fan favourite role since the show launched in 2019.