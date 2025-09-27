Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco wedding buzz grows as A list names revealed

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding became the biggest talk of the weekend as their star-studded celebration began in Santa Barbara, California.
The couple, who announced their engagement in December 2024, were said to be tying the knot with more than 170 guests in attendance, according to TMZ.
The ceremony was kept highly private, with guests only told to meet at hotels before going by shuttle buses. However, a source told Us Weekly that “Guests still do not know exact locations for the rehearsal or the wedding,” making the entire day a tightly managed affair.
Close friends of the bride, including Taylor Swift were linked to the wedding, though her fiancé Travis Kelce was unlikely to make it due to his football game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Calm Down hitmaker’s Only Murders in the Building family, Steve Martin and Martin Short were also said to be in attendance, while Ashley Park joined the list of likely guests.
There was still speculation over whether Meryl Streep could attend or not, as she continued filming in New York.
Moreover, Paris Hilton almost gave the secret away earlier this month at the MTV Video Music Awards when she admitted that she would be attending the lovebirds’ wedding.
The star’s sister Nicky was also expected to be there, and on top of that, Paul Rudd was spotted at the rehearsal dinner, seen sharing laughs with Martin.
The event was one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of the year, with secrecy only adding to the excitement.
Sean Diddy Combs about to draw to a close with important court proceeding
Fairy lights and flowers turned Santa Barbara into a dreamy stage for Selena and Benny’s big weekend
The show is reportedly scheduled to air in next June
Keira Knightly shares Edie and Delilah with husband James Righton
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding festivities started with a heartwarming feast
Katie Price and Kerry Katona ditch glam for trackies on sold-out-tour