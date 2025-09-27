Katie Price and Kerry Katona are 'buzzing' over sold out tour

Katie Price believes her friend Kerry Katona shares many similar traits, as she revealed insights into their latest career moves during a chat with her sister, Sophie.

During an episode of the Katie Price Show, the former glamorous model, 47, opened up about the incredible success of her ongoing 'An Evening With' tour with the former Atomic Kitten singer.

The longtime best friends, Katie and Kerry, have recently hit the road to share personal stories and experiences with their fans.

Katie revealed that the tour dates have been 'sell-outs,' and said both she and Kerry were buzzing with excitement, despite the heavy travel schedule.

Katie said: 'Oh my god, this tour, they are sell outs. They are so busy. We are literally buzzing, me and Kerry; they are so good. It's a lot of travelling, don't get me wrong, but I am absolutely loving it.'

The conversation shifted to a quirky similarity the two reality stars share-their love for casual wear, particularly tracksuits.

'Coz me and Kerry, we are both the same. We love our trackies, love our tracksuit bottoms, and on the stage,' Katie laughed.

She went on to admit while they 'made an effort' with their appearance during the first few shows, they soon opted for a more laid back style.

'At first, we made an effort, but later on moved to wearing trainers, baggy trousers, and just like a jumper,' she said.

Katie even revealed that they have been sharing clothes, and at one point, she resorted using a blanket.