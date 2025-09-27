JJ Slater confesses 'dating star like Katie Price isn't always glamorous'

Katie Price's boyfriend JJ Slater, has revealed the challenges of dating a high-profile star, confessing that media attention can sometimes take its toll.

JJ, who rose to fame after appearing on the 2023 series of Married At First Sight UK, has opened up about being in the spotlight is not always glamorous.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Star in collaboration with casino. org, JJ, who has been dating the former glamorur model,47, Katie Price, since February 2024, said: 'There are definitely times when you feel low, especially when there ware so many negative headlines flying around-ones that just aren't true.

He continued. 'You do not know where they have come from or who's saying them, and it can be frustrating because people just read the headline and instantly believe that's what's happening.'

JJ went on to admit: 'I have found that really difficult at times and honestly, I still do,' he admitted. 'I don't want people to think something is true when I know it is not. But at the same time, I don't feel like I should have to constantly justify myself, because you are never going to win that battle.'

He also acknowledged that he does not let negative stories affect his happiness.

'Over time, I have learned that what really matters is that the people closest to me-my family, my friends, the people who actually know me-they all understand the truth. A s long as they know what's real, that's what's important,' he said.