Scientists build innovative biobots powered by human lung cells

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have created a bio-hybrid robot by using human lung cells.

The biological robots known as AggreBots, acts as living machines that can be helpful in delivering mechanical and medicinal interventions based on their fully controlled and customised mobility.

Being microscopic in nature, these bots are capable of autonomous locomotion and programmed behaviours.

Traditionally, muscle fibers have been used to control the movement of tiny robots, helping them to contract and relax like muscles.

Alternatively, CiliaBots, which is powered by cilia, is considered a viable option. But it is riddled with several challenges.

The recent breakthrough offers a novel strategy for CiliaBots. By using the spatial aggregation of lung stem cell-derived spheroids, the researchers can develop AggreBots with custom mobility,

According to Dhruv Bhattaram, first author and biomedical engineering Ph.D. student, “We’re pushing forward an alternative method of powering biobot tissues with our AggreBots.”

“Through the process of fusing together different spheroids into different shapes, together with the inclusion of non-functional spheroids, we can precisely control the location and abundance of cilia propellers on the tissue’s surface to direct CiliaBot behaviour for the first time, ” he added.

Victoria Webster-Wood, associate professor of mechanical engineering, said, “The AggreBots approach adds a new design dimension to these types of biobots and biohybrid robots."

Because the AggreBots are made entirely from biological materials, they are naturally biodegradable and biocompatible, which may enable their direct application in medical settings in the future," Victoria added.