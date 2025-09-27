Epstein files new documents names Elon Musk, Prince Andrew

Elon Musk and Britain's Prince Andrew are among the prominent figures named in a new tranche of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein released by Congressional Democrats, shedding further light on the disgraced financier's extensive web of powerful contacts.

The files, which include phone logs, flight manifests, and scheduling notes turned over by the Epstein Estate to the House Oversight Committee, appear to show an invitation for Tesla billionaire Musk to visit Epstein's private island in December 2014.

A separate flight log from May 2000 lists Prince Andrew as a passenger on a flight with Epstein and his convicted associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

A spokesperson for the committee's Democrats confirmed the documents include a reminder entry dated December 6, 2014, that reads: "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)."

Musk has previously stated that, while invited by Epstein, he declined the offer and never visited the island.

The released flight manifest records Prince Andrew traveling from New Jersey to Florida with Epstein and Maxwell on May 12, 2000.

Buckingham Palace records from the time confirm the Prince was in the U.S. for a charity event. The files also contain a heavily redacted ledger noting payments for massages for an Andrew around the same period, though it does not specify which Andrew is referenced.

The Duke of York has consistently and strenuously denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein's crimes in the past.

In addition to that, It is critical to note that the documents do not suggest Musk, Prince Andrew, or other named individuals like Peter Thiel and Steve Bannon were aware of any alleged criminal activity.

The files primarily illustrate the scope of Epstein's social network before his arrest on sex trafficking charges and subsequent death in jail.