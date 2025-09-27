Who is Livvy Dunne? Viral gymnast turned social media influencer generating buzz online?

Livvy Dunne, a former LSU gymnast and TikToker, goes viral for her passionate reactions while watching boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch six scoreless innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Netizens have stormed the internet, calling them MLB’s newest powerhouse, as Skenes’ record-setting performance strengthened his Cy Young Award case.

For 22-year-old Livvy Dunne, the viral moment came when, during Skenes’ six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds, Dunne’s nervous energy drew fan’s attentions, and that moment has now become an internet sensation across TikTok and Instagram.

Livvy Dunne’s craze for gymnastics multiplied at the time she was three years old, and she was drawn to the allure of sparkly pink leotards.

Dunne was five, when she started competing, displaying her natural talent and dedication to the game of gymnastics.

She represented the U.S. Junior National Team in 2017, pavied the way for a bright athletic career ahead.

At LSU, Dunne became a standout gymnast, especially mastering the art on the uneven bars and floor exercise.

Livvy Dunne’s switch from athlete to influencer journey began in 2020, when she joined TikTok, sharing mainly gymnastics content.

Her engaging personality quickly amassed a huge following on social media.

By 2021, with the NCAA’s new NIL policy that allows athletes to earn profit from their name, image, and brand presence, Dunne capitalized on her social media stardom and secured endorsement deals with major brands like Vuori, Bodyarmor, and American Eagle.

She was the highest-paid women’s college athlete in 2023, with an estimated NIL valuation of 43.3 million.

After the viral moment, Dunne took to Instagram and quipped about her nerves and applauding Skenes’ incredible display of the game.

She reposted a story on her Instagram with caption: "Skenes 2025 era."

Livvy Dunne’s relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, has been making waves on social media.