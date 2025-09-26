Microsoft cuts Israeli military’s access to some Cloud, AI services

Microsoft has announced that it is cutting the Israeli Military’s access to some of its cloud and artificial intelligence services.

The U.S.-based tech giant’s vice chair and president Brad Smith confirmed the news, stating, “The decision was taken in response to concerns over Israeli military’s violation of its terms of service.”

Concerns were raised by several experts that Israel is using the cloud computing services for surveillance of millions of Palestinians.

Earlier, a joint investigation by The Guardian newspaper, +972 Magazine and Hebrew-language outlet Local Cell revealed that the Israeli Defence Force’s Unit 8200 used Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform to spy on Palestinians.

Unit 8200 is Israel’s elite cyberwarfare unit responsible for clandestine operations.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Unit 8200’s leader Yossi Sariel signed an agreement in 2021 that allowed the IDF to store a massive amount of sensitive material on company’s Azure platform.

The joint investigation further revealed that Israel also used cloud services in deadly airstrikes on Gaza, amid its ongoing genocidal war against Palestine.

Smith said that Microsoft respects the privacy of its customers and does not allow the mass surveillance of civilians using their technology, adding that Israel’s data storage violated the tech giant’s terms of service.

Previously, several employees of Microsoft have protested against the company’s participation in Gaza war.

One of the employees fired for protesting, Hossam Nasr, said that Microsoft has only cut off a limited set of services to just one IDF unit.