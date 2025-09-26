‘Vibes’: Meta unveils the AI-generated video feed to challenge TikTok

Meta has officially rolled out its newest and most ambitious foray into the world of generative AI with the launch of “Vibes,” a short-form video feed composed entirely of AI-created content.
Described as Meta’s answer to TikTok and Instagram Reels, this new feature within the "Meta AI app" and on the "meta.ai website" marks a fundamental shift in how the social media giant views user-generated content.
Vibe is a scrolling feed of videos, but every single clip is generated by Artificial Intelligence. The company is betting that AI-assisted creativity will be the next major trend in social media.
The feed is designed to be the ultimate sandbox for AI video creation, offering a personalised discovery experience that is expected to adapt to user tastes over time.
“Vibes” is offering some key features that put AI at the heart of video creation:
Describing the features, Mark Zuckerberg said:
“Within the Meta AI app, explore captivating videos created by artists and creators using AI, and freely access top-tier models and music to generate and recreate your own works with a single click.”
Meta is not relying solely on its own technology; instead, it is collaborating with external AI partners such as Midjourney and Black Forest Labs, as it continues to develop its own foundational video-creation models.
"Vibe" is a critical component of Meta’s massive, company-wide restructuring to push AI into every product. This strategy includes integrating AI assistants into all of its core apps (Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook) and its new line of AI-powered smart glasses.
