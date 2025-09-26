Brittany Cartwright reveals Jax Taylor's discouraging comments

Brittany Cartwright is opening up about her ex-husband Jax Taylor's reaction to her decision to join the Fox competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

In the season 4 premiere, Cartwright, 36, shared that she wanted to participate in the show to prove herself after a tough year, including her decision to leave a toxic relationship.

"I wanted to do Special Forces selection because I have been through so much this year, I finally found the strength to leave a very toxic relationship," she revealed.

Cartwright claimed that Taylor was not supportive of her decision, saying, "I had my ex writing me being like, ‘You’re not gonna make it far’ right before I even came here so people like that I want to prove wrong."

Despite the skepticism, Cartwright was determined to push herself and prove her capabilities.

However, Cartwright struggled on day 1 of the show, which featured challenges that mimic military training.

She admitted to being terrified of heights during the helicopter repelling challenge and struggled to keep up during a physically demanding obstacle course.

After her team lost a challenge, Cartwright was forced to make a difficult decision and ripped off her armband, declaring, "I can’t. I’m gonna throw up. I’m really sorry. I feel like s---."

Cartwright's early elimination from the show allowed her to return to her 4-year-old son, Cruz, whom she shares with Taylor.

"I was so ready to get back to my son. I had never been away from him that long. That was the longest I've ever been separated from him. So that was a big deal to get back to him," she said.