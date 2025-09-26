Pete Davidson gushes over ‘sweet’ mom recalling days of rehab

Pete Davidson on mother's contribution to sobriety

Pete Davidson is opening up about the role his mother played in his journey to sobriety.

During a conversation on Theo Von's podcast This Past Weekend on Tuesday, Sept. 23, Davidson reflected on the support he’s received from his mom, Amy, and how her words pushed him to make a change.

“She’s been the most supportive ever,” Davidson, 31, said.

“It got to a point where she called me when I was in rehab and she was like, ‘My biggest fear is that I will turn on the news and see that my son has died.’”

The comedian admitted that hearing those words had a major impact.

“Exactly. And that f------ killed me. So like I was like, ‘Alright, you can’t die until she’s dead at least,’” he said, noting how much he values her love and strength.

“My mom’s the most supportive person in the world. She’s a cool lady. The best.”

Davidson went on to describe his mother as someone who devoted herself completely to raising him and his sister after the death of his father, Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter who was killed on 9/11.

“She never dated after my dad died. Just raised me and my sister alone and worked hard,” he shared.

The actor also touched on how fortunate he feels to have such a close family.

“I’m a lucky guy in that aspect. I have a really supportive, cool family that has never asked me for anything. And they should [and] they could and they don’t, and a lot of them need stuff,” he said.

On the other hand, Davidson also turned his attention recently to the criticism Pedro Pascal has faced as his career skyrocketed.

Reflecting on how quickly public opinion can change, he noted, “They can’t wait, right? F--ing two years ago he’s a hardworking, great actor. But everyone was like, he’s worked so hard and has been a struggling actor. F--ing blows up so f--ing hard. Everyone’s like, ‘Daddy, daddy! Yeah, daddy, daddy.’ Then a year later, he’s like, in everything now ‘cuz he’s hot and big and everyone’s like, ‘Go the f away, dude.’”

Davidson criticized what he sees as a culture of tearing celebrities down as soon as they reach success, urging people to ease up on Pascal.