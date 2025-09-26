Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun fuel romance rumours with UK dinner date

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun spotted on dinner date

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are continuing to spend time together as their rumored romance gains attention with a new dinner date.

The pair were photographed having dinner at Jon & Vinny’s, a popular Italian spot in Brentwood, on Wednesday, September 24.

According to photos obtained by Deuxmoi, Sweeney kept it casual in a dark top, jeans, and thigh-high boots, while Braun wore a simple white T-shirt.

Their connection first sparked over the summer when both attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding celebration in Venice, Italy.

They were seen strolling through the city ahead of the star-studded event, which also drew big names including Kris Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, and Andrew Garfield.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the relationship is not exclusive, with Sweeney enjoying her “single era” and dating without pressure.

“It is not serious,” the insider explained, though they added that Braun is “very into” her and has been making efforts to spend time with her despite her busy schedule.

For Braun, the connection marks his most public relationship since finalizing his divorce from Yael Cohen in 2022. The former couple were married for seven years and share three children: Jagger, 9, Levi, 7, and Hart, 5.

Sweeney, meanwhile, has been navigating her own personal changes.

Earlier this year, her long-term engagement to Jonathan Davino quietly ended while she was filming The Housemaid.

Director Paul Feig, who worked with her on the project, praised her professionalism, noting that she never let her personal struggles show on set.

“I’d ask if she was okay, and she would simply smile and say she was fine,” he shared, calling her commitment “remarkable.”

The Euphoria star later confirmed her single status in an interview with The Times, making it clear she was no longer planning a wedding. She added that she’s been focusing on herself, her friendships, and embracing new chapters in life.

Even through heartbreak, fans have applauded Sydney for her resilience, pointing out how she has managed to stay positive, fully committed to her work, and glowing in Hollywood despite the personal changes in her life.