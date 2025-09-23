Are Nina Dobrev, Zac Effron dating?

Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron have been spotted together recently, sparking rumours that they might be dating. However, a source close to the pair has come forward to clarify that they are just friends.

According to the insider, the Run This Town alum and High School Musical star have been good friends for over a decade.

"Their friends always joke that they should date, but that is not what is going on," the source revealed to Us Weekly.

"They have been there for each other through many phases of life and have always had each other's back."

The pair was recently spotted together on a yacht vacation off the coast of Italy, along with other celebrities, including Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh, Chace Crawford and his girlfriend Kelsey Merritt.

The source says that Nina has been feeling supported by her friends and family lately, particularly after her recent breakup with fiancé Shaun White.

"Everyone has been lifting her spirits and she has been in a better place after taking some time away following her split from Shaun," the insider shared.

The Redeeming Love star’ breakup with Shaun White has been making headlines recently, and it's clear that she's been leaning on her loved ones for support.

Despite the rumours, it seems that Nina and Zac are just enjoying each other's company as friends.