Kanye West faces legal battle over 2010 assault allegations

Kanye West is fighting a sexual assault lawsuit brought against him by Jenn An, a former contestant on America's Next Top Model.

The legal dispute centers on a disturbing incident that allegedly occurred in 2010 during the filming of a music video for the English synth-pop duo, La Roux.

West's legal team is pushing for the lawsuit's dismissal, arguing that it's an attempt to "punish his creative process and censor his art."

They say allowing the case to proceed would set a dangerous precedent, potentially criminalising the work of artists, directors involved in provocative films, theater, or music.

Jenn An, who gained prominence after placing fourth in the 13th season of America's Next Top Model in 2009, claims West assaulted her while she was working as a background actor on the music video for La Roux's track, In for the Kill.

The video was shot at the famous Hotel Chelsea in Manhattan.

In her complaint, An alleges that West's actions were non-consensual. She says he pressured her into violent sexual act until she temporarily lost consciousness.

An recounts being singled out by West due to the revealing lingerie she was wearing, and states the assault lasted about a minute during the shoot.

While West did not appear in the US version of the video, he was featured on a remix of the song. His legal team vehemently denies the accusations, asserting that the physical interactions in the video were part of a staged performance.

They claim An never objected or tried to leave the set, suggesting her actions at the time contradict her current allegations.

The lawsuit accuses both West and Universal Music Group of violating New York's Gender Motivated Violence Act.