Crown Princess Mette-Marit to take health break for pulmonary rehabilitation

Crown Princess Mette-Marit takes health break

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway steps back to focus on health.

In a heartfelt update from the Norwegian royal family,Crown Mette-Marit has announced she will be taking a break from her royal duties to prioritise her health.

The palace confirmed that the Princess will be out of the public eye for a month as she undergoes pulmonary rehabilitation.

The announcement underscores the importance of self-care, even for members of the royal family, and comes as the Crown Princess focuses on regaining strength and wellbeing before resuming her official engagements.

The Norwegian palace has confirmed that Crown Princess Mette-Marit will spend a month in Norway undergoing pulmonary rehabilitation, beginning in early October.

Speaking to HOLA!, the Princess opened up about her decision, saying, “I should have done it a long time ago, but now is the time. So I’m going to do it. Because I need a little more help than before to cope with daily life with pulmonary fibrosis.”

Despite the break, she is expected to attend a dinner for members of the Storting (Norwegian Parliament) on October 23. Her official engagements are scheduled to resume in November.

Her openness about her condition has been instrumental in raising awareness about pulmonary fibrosis.