Prince Harry rules out permanent UK return despite Eton speculation

Prince Harry’s latest UK visit may have been a success, but those hoping it signalled a royal homecoming will be disappointed. Despite enjoying four packed days of charity engagements, insiders stress that a permanent move is not on the cards.

Rumours swirled after reports suggested Harry had registered his six year old son, Archie, for Eton College, the prestigious boys’ boarding school attended by both Harry and Prince William.

However, a friend of the Duke told HELLO! they would be “very surprised” if Harry and Meghan chose to send their children to a boarding school, let alone in the UK. The same source dismissed the Eton claims outright.

Eton remains tipped as a strong contender for Prince George, 12, who is expected to move on from Lambrook prep school next year.

But for Harry, the association is more complicated. In his memoir Spare and in a 2023 interview with Anderson Cooper, he recalled feeling isolated when William, two years his senior, instructed him to pretend they didn’t know each other upon Harry’s arrival. “At the time, it hurt. I couldn’t make sense of it,” he admitted.

While Harry’s UK trip sparked speculation of a family relocation, friends close to the Sussexes suggest their future remains firmly rooted in California.

In his memoir Spare, he opened up about his time at Eton College, admitting he struggled to settle into a single social group.

Sport, he wrote, became his anchor. “Sport, I decided, would be my thing at Eton,” he recalled, explaining the school’s divide between “dry bobs” who played land-based sports like rugby and football and “wet bobs”, who gravitated towards rowing and swimming.

Harry described himself as “a dry who occasionally got wet,” adding that while he dabbled in various sports, rugby quickly captured his heart.

The Duke left Eton in June 2003 with two A-levels a B in Art and a D in Geography before embarking on a gap year in Australia and Lesotho.