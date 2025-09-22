Christian Horner agrees £80m exit from Red Bull, freeing path for F1 return

The two-decade reign of Christian Horner has finally concluded at Red Bull with a mutual settlement.

Marking one of the largest severance packages in sporting history, Horner secured a £80m pay-off in Red Bull's exit.

The announcement was confirmed on Monday, September 22, clearing the way for the 51-year-old to return to the Formula 1 paddock as early as the second quarter of 2026.

On July 8, 2025, Horner was first relieved of his operational responsibilities after several days of high internal stress.

His exit concludes a very successful phase in which he has brought eight drivers championships and six constructors' titles.

Sticking points relating to compensation and non-compete issues are resolved by the exit package which is estimated to be approximately 70% of the remaining value of his contract through 2030.

The split comes after a turbulent 18 months for the team, including a power tussle that arose following the passing of co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz and a high-profile sexting scandal in which Horner had been exonerated twice.

In its statement, Red Bull praised Horner for his consistently good work, and Horner referred to being a team leader as an honour and a privilege.

The deal is specifically noteworthy because it will enable Horner to pursue a position in a competing team within a short gardening leave.

Speculation began about the next step with destinations including Alpine, Aston Martin, where he would meet with old designer Adrian Newey, or even Ferrari.

It is believed that Horner would want an executive-level role with a share in the company, similar to that of Toto Wolff with Mercedes rather than a position as a simple team principal.

His exit will be a clear beginning and end of a defining period in the Red Bull team.