Justin Bieber drops cryptic announcement days after Coachella news

Justin Bieber to headline Coachella 2026 with Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G

Justin Bieber has left fans confused with his latest mysterious post.

Taking it to Instagram, the Baby hitmaker dropped a music video of the opening soundtrack Speed Demon from his new album "Swag II", released on September 5.

The song became viral soon after the release as it serveed as Bieber’s response to all the hate, public criticism, negativity and judgement the singer has been facing for a few months.

Speed Demon delivers a message of resilience and progress as the 31-year-old clearly says through his song that he will continue to grow and achieve greatness despite all the criticism.

It was not the music video that caught attention rather the caption on the post made fans curious as he just simple wrote, “See you in April.”

The news comes days after it has got confirmed that Justin will be headlining the 2026 Coachella festival for the first time.

He will be headlining the event in April 2026 along with Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G.

Event though, fans are anxious to know what the Let Me Love You singer is up to, but they also praise his efforts and are super excited to see what’s coming up next.