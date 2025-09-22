Nvidia, UAE to launch Middle East’s first joint NVAITC AI and robotics lab

Nvidia and Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII) have partnered up to launch the first joint NVAITC AI and robotics research lab in the Middle East.

As reported by TII, the collaborative venture will emphasize on developing next-gen artificial intelligence models and robotics platforms.

The first of its kind research hub will promote multidisciplinary research coupled with US chipmaking giant’s applied knowledge on computing powers and AI.

As per a recent agreement, Abu Dhabi’s institute will get access to cutting-edge GPU chips in a bid to advance its research on humanoid robotics.

"It will be a chip that we will use...It's called the Thor chip, and it is a chip that enables advanced robotic systems development," Najwa Aaraj, the CEO of TII said in a statement.

Being the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council, TII holds a significant importance in accomplishing UAE’s ambitions to become global AI player.

In recent developments, the UAE is striving hard to increase spending on AI-powered ventures through collaboration with US-based tech moguls.

In May, UAE signed a multibillion dollar agreement to establish one of the world’s largest data centres in Abu Dhabi with US technology during Donald Trump’s Gulf visit in May.

The deal has not come closer to finalization on the grounds of UAE’s strong ties with China, as reported by Reuters.