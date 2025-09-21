Finneas surprises fans with 'incredible' first album with new band

Finneas and longtime collaborator Ashe released their first album for The Favors

Ashe and Finneas have been making music together since they first met in 2019, and never looked back.

The 28-year-old musician and producer formed a band with the Moral of the Story hitmaker, 32, called The Favors this year and their first album just came out.

The duo’s first collaborative album, The Dream, was released on Friday, September 19, and immediately garnered a positive response from old and new fans alike.

The Break My Heart Again hitmaker took to Instagram and celebrated the album release, writing, “Our very first Favors album ‘The Dream’ is out now xxxxxx & in some ways it’s been decades in the making. These are the best memories of writing together; unfiltered, no expectations, zero pressure— no one asked us for this, this was for us until we realized we made something unique enough to share.”

Fans flocked to the comments section after streaming the album and expressed their love with one writing, “already album of the year,” while another added, “the album of my entire life.”

A third chimed in, “so proud so happy so grateful love you guys <3” and “LISTENING RN AND IM ALREADY OBSESSED GOOD GOD YOU GUYS ARE LITERALLY GENIUSES,” wrote another.

One more gushed, “i listened to it, made my friends listen, and even my dad and they all loved it because the favors are so awesome.”