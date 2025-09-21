Asia Cup 2025: India to field first after winning toss against Pakistan

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha (left) and India captain Suryakumar Yadav at the toss for Asia Cup 2025's Super Fours match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE, on September 14, 2025. — ACC

India decided to bowl first after winning the toss against Pakistan in the high-stakes Asia Cup 2025's Super Fours match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Safety instructions for cricket fans

Dubai Police issued a Public Safety Alert for cricket fans, urging strict compliance with security instructions when entering the stadium.

According to Dubai Police, following the guidelines of security personnel and organisers is essential to ensure the safety of all spectators.

The officials instructed fans to verify their tickets and enter only through the designated gates assigned to them.

The public safety alert was automatically delivered to all mobile phones of individuals who came within the vicinity of Dubai Sports City, ensuring that everyone in the area received the message.

Dubai Police emphasised that the cooperation of fans is key to making the tournament safe and successful.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and India have come face-to-face 14 times in T20Is, with the Men in Blue dominating the head-to-head record with 11 victories, while Pakistan emerged triumphant thrice.

However, in their previous four meetings at the aforementioned venue, both teams won twice.

Matches: 14

India: 11

Pakistan: 3

Form Guide

Pakistan and India enter the blockbuster Super Four clash with similar momentum, as the Green Shirts have just one defeat in their last five completed T20Is, while India are on a five-match winning streak.

Interestingly, Pakistan’s only defeat in their previous five T20Is came against fierce rivals India last week.

Opting to bat first, the national team could accumulate 127/9 in 20 overs despite Sahibzada Farhan’s anchoring 40-run knock and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s blistering 33-run cameo at the backend.

The total ultimately proved to be insufficient for the reigning world champions as they romped to a resounding seven-wicket victory with 25 balls to spare.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav top-scored in the run chase with an unbeaten 47 off 37 deliveries, while Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma chipped in with 31 each.

Pakistan: W, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

India: W, W, W, W, W