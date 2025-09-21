Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get top designer offers

Taylor Swift is getting overwhelmed with the offers she is getting before her wedding.

Ever since, the singer has said yes to Travis Kelce, the couple is gearing up for a fairytale wedding in early 2026, with the pop sensation already diving head-first into the planning process.

According to sources close to the couple, Swift is "having so much fun researching venues and locations" and is thoroughly enjoying the "ideation phase" of wedding planning, thanks to her creative nature.

Despite their superstar status, the couple prefers a low-key celebration with close friends and family, rather than a grand, Hollywood-style spectacle.

"They don’t want to have a big, over-the-top wedding with a ton of people," an insider revealed to US Weekly. "It will be private with friends and family, not a ton of celebrities or random people. It will be meaningful, and they will be surrounded by people who are special to them."

Some key details about the upcoming nuptials include:

Wedding Date: Likely early 2026, although planning is still in its early stages

Venue: No location has been set yet, but Rhode Island's Newport estate, owned by Swift, is a possible contender

Guest List: Limited to close friends and family for an intimate celebration

Wedding Style: Down-to-earth and normal, without excessive pomp and circumstance

One aspect of the wedding planning that's proving challenging for Swift is choosing her wedding gown. "Nearly every major designer has reached out to offer to design her wedding gown," a source said.

Swift has been "blown away and overwhelmed and flattered" by the offers but hasn't made a decision yet.

Kelce proposed to Swift at his Missouri home last month, around the time she appeared on his podcast, New Heights. Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, set to release on October 3, during that episode.

The couple later shared photos confirming their engagement, captioning them: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."