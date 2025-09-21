Why Travis Barker daughter Alabama announced break from social media?





Travis Barker daughter 'confirms' pregnancy news

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker has stepped out of the spotlight, deactivating her social media accounts.

On Friday, September 19, the social media star, who has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram, announced her decision in an Instagram Story before going dark on the platform.

"Deleting Instagram for a little while, be back soon love you guys," she wrote, punctuated with a white heart emoji, over a black background.

The musician’s daughter, who will turn 20 in December, also shared a similar update with her TikTok followers. “I’m deleting my tiktok for a little while love you guys be back soon” she penned alongside a childhood photo of herself.

Why did Travis Alabama Barker take a break from social media?

Reportedly, the 19-year-old, who previously denied pregnancy rumours, seemingly confirmed in a now-deleted TikTok video that she has suffered a miscarriage.

"You know ever since I lost my baby, got cheated on, while also getting hated on, I’d get this feeling like …. I’ll never be the same person again," the daughter of the famed Blink 182 drummer wrote over a montage of video clips capturing her breaking down in tears on several occasions.

The emotional clip has raised concerns among fans. Though it has since been taken down, the visuals hinted that all may not be well in the personal life of Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, the possibility of a miscarriage suggests an extremely difficult period for the young star.

Even if the video wasn't directly related to pregnancy speculation, her visibly emotional and tearful appearance indicated that she may be struggling with something serious and need ample time to heal.

Was Alabama Barker really pregnant?

Earlier this year, fellow influencer Bhad Bhabie accused the Cry Bhabie singer of being pregnant during a heated social media feud.

Although Landon Barker’s sister firmly denied the pregnancy rumours, her now-deleted post has left fans confused.

While some followers are convinced she was expecting and even showed off her baby bump in video, others believe she was simply sharing a post-workout photo and referring to her late dog, Blue, who passed away in November 2022, as "her baby."

With no official confirmation from Alabama or her parents, the situation remains unclear, fueling speculation among fans who are divided between two very different narratives.