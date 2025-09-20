Cardi B makes sweet remarks about Selena Gomez after surprise collab

Cardi B excites fans as she discussed working with Selena Gomez on new album

Selena Gomez has repeatedly won Cardi B over with her friendship, as she discussed during a recent interview.

The 32-year-old rapper gushed over the Fetish hitmaker, 33, as she talked about her album, Am I the Drama?, which was released on Friday, September 19.

While talking to CBS Mornings, the WAP hitmaker reflected on working with Gomez on her new song, Pick It Up, saying, “I just feel like she sounded really lovely for this song, and she’s such a delight to work with.”

Cardi B continued, “She’s a whole billionaire, and if you call her for something, she’s not going to hesitate. Or [be] like, ‘Oh, you’ll hear from her when you hear from her, she’s somewhere in Bali living her best billionaire life.'”

The Grammy winner added, “She comes through. And support.”

The Rare Beauty founder is one of the female artists featuring on Cardi B’s latest album, alongside Janet Jackson, Tyla, Summer Walker, Lizzo, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The recent track is not the first time the two friends have worked together. Cardi B and Gomez previously got together on Taki Taki in 2018, collaborating with DJ Snake and Ozuna as well.