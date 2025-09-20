Queen Camilla fondly talks about her reading initiatives

Queen Camilla recently attended the Queen's Reading Room Festival at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, where she shared the heartwarming story of how her global reading initiative began.

Speaking to a gathering of literary enthusiasts, writers, and actors, including Celia Imrie and Richard Osman, the Queen revealed that her Reading Room started as a small personal project during the first Covid lockdown.

"In the face of several naysayers," Queen Camilla shared, her Reading Room began with a humble list of nine favorite novels scribbled in her notepad.

Fast-forward to today, and the initiative has blossomed into an online community of over 180,000 members, reaching an annual audience of 12 million people across 183 countries.

The Queen's commitment to promoting the joy of reading and literacy is evident in her words: "It is a truth universally acknowledged that books make life better.”

At the festival, Queen Camilla highlighted the mental and emotional benefits of reading, citing scientific research that shows books can reduce stress and improve brain health.

"Our aim is to unlock their transformative power to create a healthier, happier, and more connected world – a world I hope that even Lizzie Bennet would have approved of," she said, referencing Jane Austen's iconic heroine from Pride and Prejudice.

The Queen's speech wasn't without its lighthearted moments. With a playful nod to the famous BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, she jokingly suggested that Chatsworth's lake might host a re-enactment of Mr Darcy's memorable lake scene.

"Maybe, William, you could be persuaded to re-enact this memorable moment in the lake here a little later on – to add to the excitement of the day?!" she quipped, bringing smiles to the faces of the audience.

The third annual Queen's Reading Room Festival celebrates books, reading, and the charity's outreach programs.