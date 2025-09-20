Holly Willoughby reunites for Stephen's You Bet! revival

The popular ITV show returned to the screens last month with fourth installment

Fan favourite presenters have returned for action-packed entertainment.

Holly Willoughby and Ryan Clark scream in terror as they are thrown upside-down on a roller coaster in the latest episode of Stephen Mulhern's You Bet! On Tour.

The popular ITV show returned to the screens last month with fourth installment and it's already delivering big thrills.

In newly released footage, host Stephen welcomes the presenters, as Rylan convinces Holly to ride on the a roller coaster challenge.

'Good luck babes,' Ryan says. 'We can do this,' Holly replies.

Stephen later joked that Holly must have enjoyed the ride.

Back in June it was announced that the beloved ITV series was officially making a comeback.

You Bet! On Tour is produced by Rollercoaster Television, and follows the huge success of the original You Bet! series, which once drew in up to12 million viewers.

According to the official press release: 'This time bigger and braver than ever, as it hits the road for more epic and unique challenges.'

The is hosted by Stephen Mulhern and feature a rotating panel of celebrity guests.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Stephen said: 'I'm thrilled that You Bet! is back. 'And this time we are hitting the road!

'Each week I will be joined by a top celeb panel, as our challenges take on some brilliantly bonkers and amazing challenges.

'With the title of You Bet Champion on the line, it's going to be unbelievable from the start.'