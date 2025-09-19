First snowfall 2025, East vs West forecast prediction

According to the latest forecasts, early winter weather will be split across the U.S. A chillier start and early snow are predicted for the East and Midwest, while the first snowfall is expected to be delayed in the West.

The Unofficial Networks, while citing Direct Weather, stated:

“The 2025-2026 first snowfall season shapes up as a tale of two coasts: potentially earlier dusting in the East thanks to chilly temps, while the West might linger in autumn a bit longer.”

The West is predicted to have a warmer fall, which will likely delay the first snow. While the high mountains in the Cascades (Washington, Oregon) and the Rockies (Montana, Wyoming may still get early snow, it will likely be later than average for lower and mid-elevations.

The Southwest is also expected to be drier, meaning less snow for places like California, Nevada, and Arizona.

The East and Midwest should get ready for a potentially earlier start to winter. Cooler-than-average temperatures are expected, which increases the chances for early snow.

This could mean that parts of the Plains, Upper Midwest, and the Northeast see their first flakes sooner than usual.

A major factor in these predictions is the potential development of a La Niña weather pattern. The U.S. National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Centre (CPC) has issued a “La Nina Watch,” with a 71% chance of it developing between October and December 2025.

La Niña is known for bringing colder, stormier weather to the northern parts of the U.S. and drier conditions to the South.

What is the snowiest city in the U.S.?

Syracuse, New York, is widely recognised as the snowiest major city in the U.S.