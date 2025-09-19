MMR vaccine Update: CDC advisers vote to limit combination shot

A United States advisory panel appointed by the U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. voted Thursday, September 18, 2025 to restrict use of the measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox combination vaccine.

The committee recommended children under age four receive separate shots instead, a decision that prominent medical groups warn will sow confusion and reduce vaccination rates.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 8-3 to recommend against using the MMRV combo vaccine for young children, citing rare fever-related seizures associated with the formulation.

In a separate but conflicting 8-1 vote, the panel agreed to maintain coverage for the shot under the Vaccines for Children program, leaving providers uncertain about reimbursement policies.

Dr. Susan Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics condemned the act: “Instead of emerging with clear guidance about vaccines that we know protect against serious illnesses, families are left with confusion, chaos and false information.”

The board postponed an expected vote on whether to relax recommendations that newborns receive their first hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth, despite data showing the policy has reduced infant hepatitis B cases by nearly 60% since 2005.

That discussion is expected to resume Friday, September 19, 2025, alongside COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.

Kennedy, who fired the previous 17-member panel and installed several vaccine-skeptical voices, has pursued sweeping changes to the nation's immunization system since becoming health secretary.

Most recent proceedings reflected this shift, with committee members questioning long-standing practices despite acknowledging the safety and efficacy of the vaccines under review.

University of Minnesota infectious disease expert Mike Osterholm warned: “As more doubt is sown in the safety of vaccines by this committee and political leaders in our health department."

"We are going to see fewer people getting vaccinated and the return of the diseases we largely conquered,” Osterholm concluded.

The panel's recommendation reversal on MMRV marks a significant departure from current practice, where 85% of children already receive separate MMR and chickenpox vaccines for their first dose.