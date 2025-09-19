Miley Cyrus drops emotional new song for dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has released a new song, Secrets, as part of the deluxe edition of her album Something Beautiful.

The song features Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood, and was written as a peace offering to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The Flowers hitmaker shared the story behind the song on Instagram, writing, "This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved. In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same."

She further explained on the Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky podcast that she wanted her father to feel safe sharing family secrets with her, saying, "I wrote this song about my dad, because I wanted him to tell me, even though they were secrets, even though I didn’t really wanna know, I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell me the things that were damning and damaging to the family."

The singer also expressed her desire to be a safe and supportive member of her family, stating, "But I wanted him to think that, as a middle child, I’m old enough that I could take some of that you know. And I always wanted my family to feel like I was the safe place, that I always had the white flag when they came to talk to me."

The deluxe edition of Something Beautiful includes two new tracks: Secrets featuring Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood, and Lockdown featuring David Byrne of Talking Heads.

Billy Ray Cyrus hinted at the song's release in August, sharing a snippet and saying Miley wrote it as a birthday gift for him.