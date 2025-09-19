Jimmy Kimmel makes first appearance after ABC pulled show 'indefinitely'

Jimmy Kimmel stepped out in Los Angeles for the first time since ABC pulled his late-night talk show "indefinitely."

On Thursday, September 18, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was seen heading out of a vehicle, making his first appearance within 24 hours after Nexstar announced that its "owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future, beginning with tonight’s show."

Sinclair followed the suit and ABC pulled the show from its schedule nationwide.

According to photos obtained by People, the 57-year-old sported a pair of sunglasses with dark clothing as he came out of the driver’s seat of a car.

For the unversed, ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from its schedule indefinitely on Wednesday, September 17, in the wake of the comments he made about the recent death of Charlie Kirk.

The American host and comedian faced this setback just two days after he made comments about Kirk during his Monday, September 15 episode.

The American political activist was shot and killed while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10 at the age of 31.

"Since Kimmel landed in hot water, many celebrities have voiced their support for him, including The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.