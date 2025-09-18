Chronic insomnia linked to faster brain aging, study revealed

A new study published in the journal Neurology suggests that insomnia may help protect against future brain ageing.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine reports showed that 12% of Americans have been diagnosed with chronic insomnia.

The lead author Dr. Diego Carvalho said that the main takeaway from this study is that chronic insomnia may be a modifiable risk factor for cognitive decline.

To investigate the connection between insomnia and brain charges, researchers had 2,750 people undergo annual neurological assessments and brain imaging over a five-year period.

The study results showed that insomnia is associated with 40% increased risk of cognitive impairment.

However, people with insomnia who increased their sleep time or took medications did not suffer from the same cognitive decline.

How insomnia affects brain health

The most common sleep disorder is insomnia, and a neurology professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore stated that chronic risk is the main cause of a variety of cognitive disorders.

The research suggests the importance of sleep for memory retention, emotional regulation and overall brain recovery.

However, inadequate sleep can lead to increased inflammation, and such factors contributing to cognitive decline.

It has been observed that people over the age of 65 are significantly more likely to suffer from a sleep disorder. Older people are more likely to accept poor sleep as a normal part of the ageing process.

Carvalho was of the view that age is associated with some changes in sleep. However, he believes that insomnia leading to problems with initiating and maintaining sleep, daytime impairments, and difficulty thinking are not to be expected as a normal part of the aging process.

Insomnia could be effectively treated and can improve people’s quality of life while also protecting brains from aging.

The primary treatment for insomnia is cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). It is a set of principles and ultimate guidance aimed at addressing issues that perpetuate insomnia.

Sleep specialists suggest that everyone is looking for a single pill that will help them sleep better, and some people require medication if certain strategies do not perfectly work for them.

It is recommended that if patients choose medication, they must exercise caution in their behavior.