Duchess Sophie says to goodbye royals at crucial time for Prince Edward

Duchess Sophie jetted out of UK to join her husband Prince Edward as the couple skipped on the significant State Visit for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on Wednesday.

Despite being known as a ‘secret weapon’ for King Charles, Sophie was notably absent from the extravagant ceremonial welcome and the State dinner at Windsor Castle.

The Trump tour had been a crucial visit for the UK government which was being planned months in advance alongside the Palace.

As the King and Queen Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Anne, Sophie departed for her own important task.

The monarch’s younger brother was in Papua New Guinea for the past four days on a special tour on behalf of King Charles. Now, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will be visiting Japan from September 18 to 22, as their next mission continues.

In a statement released by the UK government on Thursday, it was revealed that the couple will be “celebrating the enduring partnership between the UK and Japan”.

The official visit will see engagements in Tokyo and Osaka, to celebrate and strengthen ties between the two countries.

It will “highlight shared values and cooperation in areas such as education, sustainability, innovation, youth opportunity, and women’s leadership” and “also support the UK’s objectives at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, where the UK Pavilion showcases British creativity and global collaboration”.

The key elements of the visit include meeting the Emperor and Empress and an audience with the Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino.