Taylor Swift hails Raye as one of the best artists: here’s why

Raye has turned Taylor Swift into her fan with her talents

Taylor Swift is highly impressed by the charisma Raye brings to her art, and never fails to acknowledge that.

The 35-year-old pop superstar brought the British songstress, 27, to open the last show in Wembley stadium, London, during her Eras Tour.

Speaking about the experience of seeing the Escapism hitmaker perform, Swift told British Vogue, “As a fan, I gravitate toward artists who can be funny and heartbroken at the same time, witty and then extremely sincere, tough and exposed. It’s her ability to dance between juxtaposed feelings that really thrills me to listen to. I love that she takes big swings.”

Raye, who will be appearing on the cover story of the magazine, after achieving chart-topping success with many of her dance singles and jazz pop music.

Last year, after the Eras Tour show, the Anti-Hero hitmaker showed her appreciation to Raye with a hand-written note.

"Raye, I am such a massive fan of yours and have been for years. I can't believe my luck that you said 'yes' and are joining us for such an important night on The Eras Tour, our last night at Wembley. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she penned, which Raye shared to her Instagram.