Jimmy Kimmel show suspends due to insensitive remarks

Jimmy Kimmel’s show faces strike for an indefinite time.

The broadcaster, ABC, has suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an unknown time period following host’s viral comments about Charlie Kirk.

The network's decision comes after Nexstar, a major owner of local TV stations, announced it would preempt the series due to Kimmel's remarks.

FCC chair Brendan Carr had threatened to take action against ABC affiliates over Kimmel's comments, which Carr deemed "a pattern of news distortion." Carr praised Nexstar for standing up to ABC, saying, "Local broadcasters have an obligation to serve the public interest."

Sinclair, which owns more ABC stations than any other affiliate group, also condemned Kimmel's comments and announced it would not air his show until further discussions are held with ABC.

Kimmel had said, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Carr responded, "Nexstar stood up and said, 'Look, we have the license, and we don’t want to run this anymore. We don’t think it serves the interests of our community.'"

Nexstar's president of broadcasting, Andrew Alford, said, "Mr Kimmel's comments about the death of Mr Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located."

Alford added that continuing to air Kimmel's show would not be in the public interest.