Taylor Swift delights fans with major announcement ahead of album release

Taylor Swift sparks curiosity for ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ with latest move

Taylor Swift is not letting the excitement die down for her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, as she just revealed a thrilling news.

The 35-year-old pop superstar is all set to make a special return to the Graham Norton Show to celebrate the release, on October 3.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker, who has been a guest multiple times at the talk show, will take the seat alongside Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, and more celebrities.

The special episode will be broadcasted live in London at 10:40 p.m. local time on October 3, according to BBC.

The 14-time-Grammy winner last appeared on the show in 2022, where she discussed her album, Midnights, after making her debut in 2013, and returning in 2014, and then 2019.

The upcoming talk show episode will only be the second time Swift discusses her 12th studio album at length, after having announced it on New Heights podcast.

Since the Lover songstress has not given many clues about the album’s sound yet, and released no singles, Swifties are patiently waiting for a surprise.