Phillip Schofield keeps spirits high despite Jaguar crash in roadnetworks

Phillip Schofield appeared completely unbothered on Wednesday morning as he was spotted smiling while his Jaguar was towed away after being hit by another car.

The veteran former This Morning host, 63, was seen laughing and chatting with the two truck operator as his £60,000 luxury vehicle was lifted onto the recovery truck.

The car showed visible damage from the crash, including a flat tire and a large dent on the far-side door.

Despite the mishap, Phillip seemed in high spirits, standing with his hands in his pockets, cracking jokes, and watching the process without concern.

A representative for the broadcaster told Metro that the accident happened as Phillip drove roadworks, when another vehicle pulled out of a car park and collided with his car.

They stated: 'The other driver admitted full liability. Thankfully no one was hurt and all was very cordial with no drama. Accidents happen.'

For context, Phillip embroiled in a scandal with the wake of an affair with a 20-year-old runner, which he branded 'unwise but not illegal, eventually he had to step down from the spotlight after This Morning in 2023.

As a result, his bond with co-host Holly Willoughby also affected after his affair came to light, fracturing when she released a statement saying she had left 'hurt' by his lies.'