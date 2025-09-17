Cardi B reveals timing of baby no. 4 announcement

Cardi B reveals why she delayed telling her parents about baby no. 4

Cardi B is offering an inside glimpse into her fourth pregnancy shortly after welcoming her third baby.

The Am I the Drama? artist, who shares three children with her former husband Offset, recently announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

In an exclusive interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, Cardi revealed why she chose to delay breaking the news to her parents until she felt ready.

She admitted, “I just was like, ‘Can I just say it on my own time?’ Like, I’m not hiding. On my time, on my own terms. Let me close some deals first, you know what I’m saying? Let me close some deals first.

“And it’s like, you don’t really want to say right away that you’re pregnant. It’s like, ‘Let me see a couple more sonograms. Let my baby be healthy.’”

Since the interview was pre-recorded, the Bodak Yellow rapper explained that she had told her parents about her fourth pregnancy just a day before it aired.

She emphasised that her priority was the health and safety of her baby and that she wanted to let things unfold naturally.