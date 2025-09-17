King Charles sends Prince Harry positive message on reconciliation

Prince Harry received all the positive signals from his father King Charles that there is finally some significant movement in the right direction and his possible return to the royal fold.

Last week, during the four-day visit of the Duke of Sussex, a meeting was held between the cancer-stricken monarch and his estranged son after 19 months of their last meeting. While the meeting only lasted for 55 minutes, details revealed that the King held nothing back in his son’s welcome.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, it was revealed that the father and son had tea together. Moreover, royal sources revealed that there were proper arrangements of a classic British tea set out which also included Harry’s favourite dessert: a chocolate biscuit cake.

Apart from the tea, there was on major telling sign that the truce is on the cards as the King excludes one important member from the meeting – and it wasn’t Prince William.

Queen Camilla was very much present when Harry visited Clarence House in 2022 after the King’s cancer diagnosis was announced. Sources at the time said that Camilla did not want Charles’s health to be compromised due to stress of the meeting.

This time, Camilla was notably absent. According to royal author Sally Bedell Smith, this has “signalled something to [harry] that he could be trusted one-on-one”.

A source with connection to royals and Sussexes told People Magazine that this “shows the way forward” and it is a “good starting point”.

“Whatever has gone on in the past, it is good to see the family trying to repair itself or communicate at least,” another source with close ties to the palace said. “Everyone has to have compassion for all sides.”

Queen Elizabeth’s former spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson agreed that it’s a “building of trust” and pointed out that this is a “massive step in the right direction”.